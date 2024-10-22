The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.38-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.380-5.500 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.61. 4,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,963. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

