The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

