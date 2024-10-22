The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

