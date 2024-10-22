Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 1.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OWL opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.