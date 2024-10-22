Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $384.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

