Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.30. The stock had a trading volume of 361,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,113. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

