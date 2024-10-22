Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,134. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

