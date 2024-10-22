Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. 1,097,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,572. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
