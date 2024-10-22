Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.64. 7,738,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,817,719. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

