Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,088,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

