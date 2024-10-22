Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.