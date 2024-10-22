Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,328. The company has a market cap of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.