Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

