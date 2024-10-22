Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tronox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox
Tronox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.