Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tronox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,426,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,311,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

