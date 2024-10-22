Tull Financial Group Inc. Invests $898,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average of $355.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

