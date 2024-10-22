Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 19,084 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $532,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,830,363.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $397,934.90.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $243,950.85.

On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 218,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,672. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

