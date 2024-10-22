U S Global Investors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,994 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,622 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 365,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

