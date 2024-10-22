U S Global Investors Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for about 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 769,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

