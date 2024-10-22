U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,153,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up 3.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 45.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 373,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,285,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

