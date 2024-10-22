U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 60,517 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,517 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 680.1% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 471,330 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

