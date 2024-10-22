U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in BW LPG by 644.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05. BW LPG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

