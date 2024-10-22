U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $430,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 343,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,880. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

