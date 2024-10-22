Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 3,038,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,938,600. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

