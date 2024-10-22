Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,960.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00529861 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08964176 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,554,650.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

