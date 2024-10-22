UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.46 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, UniBot has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00009628 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.58077708 USD and is down -9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,505,782.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

