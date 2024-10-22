Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00011678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $172.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00104680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 798.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.69565628 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1108 active market(s) with $190,664,686.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

