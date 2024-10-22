United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 150,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,324. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

