Universal Media Group (UMGP) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Universal Media Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Media Group Competitors -578.37% -140.27% -25.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Media Group Competitors 1665 4407 8443 250 2.49

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Media Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Universal Media Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 -$350,000.00 -5.50 Universal Media Group Competitors $876.83 million $48.15 million 1.32

Universal Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Universal Media Group rivals beat Universal Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

