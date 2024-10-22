VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 90.00% of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

