Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.11. 98,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

