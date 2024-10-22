Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $277.41. 52,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,275. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day moving average is $271.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

