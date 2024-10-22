Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Boosted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 11.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $606.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

