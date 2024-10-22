Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $82,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

