Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $266.06. 185,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

