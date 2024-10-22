Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 852,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,346. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.