Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

