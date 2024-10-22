Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.83. The stock had a trading volume of 99,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

