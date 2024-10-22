Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.28 and last traded at $353.44, with a volume of 141680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.59. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

