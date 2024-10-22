Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 3,109,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,818. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

