Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

