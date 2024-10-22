Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
