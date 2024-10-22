Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0558

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $15,259.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,456.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.67 or 0.00528733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00103367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00232610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00027240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00071382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,534,585 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

