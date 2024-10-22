VerusCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,862.21 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00005249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $273.35 million and approximately $44,862.21 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,595,961 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,593,864.42861132. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.59789892 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $45,817.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

