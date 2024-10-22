Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.05 million, a P/E ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,193.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,921 shares of company stock worth $99,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

