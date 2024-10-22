Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 29,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

