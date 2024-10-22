Vicus Capital Acquires 18,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 5,087,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

