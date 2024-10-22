Vicus Capital Buys 7,025 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 538,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

