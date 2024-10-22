Vicus Capital Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter worth $34,511,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 206,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAUM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 813,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

