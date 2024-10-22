Vicus Capital Has $3.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of KCE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,659. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

