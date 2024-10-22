Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 465,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

